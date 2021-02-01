Cryptobuyer (XPT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,696.00

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Cryptobuyer token can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Cryptobuyer has a market cap of $699,677.15 and approximately $9,696.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00064931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.02 or 0.00847166 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00050920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00033988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.83 or 0.04315062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019440 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a token. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,272,664 tokens. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer Token Trading

Cryptobuyer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.