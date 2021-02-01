Cryptocean (CRON) Price Hits $0.72

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $5.93 million and $14,978.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00066174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.21 or 0.00867577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.34 or 0.04386377 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00034094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019966 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.