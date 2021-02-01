Cryptocean Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,967.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Cryptocean has a market cap of $5.94 million and $14,967.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00068265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $294.96 or 0.00869294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049953 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.99 or 0.04491419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019971 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.