CryptoFlow Trading 190.9% Higher This Week (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 50.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 190.9% higher against the dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $92,669.01 and $5,712.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00144937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.99 or 0.00265112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00067878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038544 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.