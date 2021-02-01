Cryptopay Market Cap Hits $4.36 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $114.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.00 or 0.00898374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00037826 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.27 or 0.04350796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019818 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,191 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

