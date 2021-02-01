Curve DAO Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $329.02 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.59 or 0.00007675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $534.91 million and approximately $329.02 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.06 or 0.00859559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00039722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.91 or 0.04382600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,424,212,107 coins and its circulating supply is 206,524,656 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

