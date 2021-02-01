CVCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $95,277.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 79.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a market cap of $247,642.53 and approximately $95,277.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00146942 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067868 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00264164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038132 BTC.

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

CVCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

