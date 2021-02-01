CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 74,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,243 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 144.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $35.66.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.26 million. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. Analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

