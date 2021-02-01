CVS Health Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $71.65 on Monday. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average is $65.20. The company has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,433,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 41,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

