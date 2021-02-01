CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,907 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 41,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20. The company has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

