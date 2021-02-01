CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC.V) (CVE:CWC) Stock Price Down 12.9%

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC.V) (CVE:CWC) shares dropped 12.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 200,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 99,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$67.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98.

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC.V) Company Profile (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, swabbing rigs, and coil tubing.

