Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 530.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $41,556,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $235.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.97. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The company has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.83.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

