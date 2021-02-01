Cwm LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 50.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in WD-40 by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $383,260.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDFC opened at $304.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.35 and its 200-day moving average is $230.06. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $332.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

