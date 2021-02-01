Cwm LLC Purchases 38,856 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Cwm LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 7,618.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.53 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.