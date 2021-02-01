Cwm LLC Sells 4,283 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.04. The company has a market cap of $429.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

