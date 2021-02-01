CyberVein Achieves Market Cap of $91.49 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. CyberVein has a total market cap of $91.49 million and $1.89 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for $0.0863 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (SENT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

