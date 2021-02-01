CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Price Up 5.6%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 1,215,010 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,052,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBAY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $389.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.45.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

