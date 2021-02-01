Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,541,621. The company has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

