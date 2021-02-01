CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Trading 9.6% Higher

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.57. 1,530,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,239,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.66.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $349.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

