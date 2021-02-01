DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SFNC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $24.70 on Monday. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 38.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 215,771 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 72.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after buying an additional 720,892 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

