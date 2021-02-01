DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crane in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.70. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Crane stock opened at $75.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 199.16 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after acquiring an additional 52,520 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Crane by 64.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,566,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 615,401 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Crane by 28.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Crane by 60.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 218,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Crane by 23.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 538,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

