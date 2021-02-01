DA Davidson Comments on Hanmi Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

HAFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of HAFC opened at $13.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $309,983.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 319,307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1,069.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

