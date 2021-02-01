DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.13.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. B. Riley raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $48.29 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a market cap of $726.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 342.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

