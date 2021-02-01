DA Davidson Weighs in on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.34.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PPBI. Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $33.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,211,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,087,000 after acquiring an additional 657,073 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,243,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,193,000 after buying an additional 323,902 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,107,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,711,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,054,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,044,000 after buying an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,006,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,267,000 after buying an additional 33,795 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

