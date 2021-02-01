DAD Trading Up 23.4% Over Last 7 Days (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. DAD has a market capitalization of $22.50 million and $893,742.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. One DAD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.19 or 0.00863945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00050830 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00038488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.48 or 0.04415203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019713 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one

DAD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

