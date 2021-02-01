Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading 5.6% Higher

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $43.67. 1,160,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,316,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion and a PE ratio of -11.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

