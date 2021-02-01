Dai (DAI) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Dai has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $224.52 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.15 or 0.00898984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00051662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005914 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.36 or 0.04375884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019770 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00013163 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,662,283,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,662,283,068 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

