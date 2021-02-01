Dai (DAI) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Dai has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $224.52 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065975 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.15 or 0.00898984 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00051662 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005914 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00037444 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.36 or 0.04375884 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019770 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00013163 BTC.
