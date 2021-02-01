DAOBet Price Tops $0.0076 on Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. DAOBet has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $2,501.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,573.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.29 or 0.01239946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.46 or 0.00528582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038518 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002244 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000257 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

