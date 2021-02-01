DAPS Coin Achieves Market Cap of $900,846.21 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 33% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $900,846.21 and approximately $68,614.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.98 or 0.00856149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00051680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.51 or 0.04317615 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019621 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,214,759,200 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

