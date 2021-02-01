Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Position Reduced by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $116.89 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -121.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.22 and its 200-day moving average is $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

