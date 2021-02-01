DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Shares Up 13%

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s stock price shot up 13% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.48. 293,385 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 216,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research report on Monday.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $198.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.34.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.13. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 120.46% and a negative net margin of 337.55%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DarioHealth by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DarioHealth by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.