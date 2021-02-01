Dash Acquisitions Inc. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000. Alibaba Group makes up 2.1% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BABA opened at $253.83 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.03. The firm has a market cap of $686.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.75.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.