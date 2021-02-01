Dash Acquisitions Inc. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000. Alibaba Group makes up 2.1% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $253.83 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.03. The firm has a market cap of $686.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.75.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

