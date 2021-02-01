Dash Acquisitions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.8% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $700,435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,368,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $314.56 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $330.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.66.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

