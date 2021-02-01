Dash Acquisitions Inc. Purchases New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,883,000 after acquiring an additional 375,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,778 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.90.

Shares of PYPL opened at $234.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $274.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

