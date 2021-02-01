Dash Acquisitions Inc. Purchases New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 148,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,262,000. Philip Morris International comprises 8.6% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 406,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,373 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Philip Morris International by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $79.65 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

