Datacoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $13,325.37 and approximately $4.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018788 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

