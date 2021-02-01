Datamine (DAM) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Datamine has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $443,522.08 and $24,174.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00099369 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003521 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00012758 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,804,232 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

