Datum (DAT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $543,480.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $717,657.72 and $543,480.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00066572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.37 or 0.00869128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00051231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00036210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.41 or 0.04371416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020136 BTC.

DAT is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

