DAV Coin Price Down 85% Over Last Week (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 77.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 85% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a market cap of $77,355.45 and approximately $39,852.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.98 or 0.00387410 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00057132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,313.47 or 1.00059061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00025108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DAV Coin Token Profile

DAV Coin is a token. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Token Trading

DAV Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

