DDKoin (DDK) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $27,206.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DDKoin has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00009163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004494 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001228 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002326 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001112 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

