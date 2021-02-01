Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $168.17 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The company has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.77 and a 200-day moving average of $141.46.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

