Decatur Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 252.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Paychex by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $87.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Insiders have sold a total of 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.