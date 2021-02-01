Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $7.74 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.4% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $77.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

