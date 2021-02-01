DecentBet Achieves Market Cap of $261,759.42 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $261,759.42 and $898.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00065930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00871857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00036781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.45 or 0.04329960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019886 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.