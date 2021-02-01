Decentraland Market Capitalization Achieves $225.55 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. Decentraland has a market cap of $225.55 million and $41.86 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00064955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.07 or 0.00852956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00051669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.60 or 0.04391498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00032221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00019585 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,906,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,036,968 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

