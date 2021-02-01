Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $18.54 million and approximately $712,677.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00067817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.03 or 0.00866656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00051340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00037979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.78 or 0.04400452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00019991 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.