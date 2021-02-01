Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $23,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Deere & Company by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $288.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $306.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.18.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In related news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

