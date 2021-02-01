DEEX (DEEX) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One DEEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. DEEX has a market capitalization of $172,355.46 and $1,719.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007683 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007122 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000192 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000225 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEEX Token Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a token. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 tokens. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEX is a multi cryptocurrency exchange platform. It provides currency trading (buy/sell) services for a range of blockchain assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The platform native token (DEEX), will be available for trade with the supported cryptocurrencies on DEEX.The DEEX token is a cryptocurrency developed by DEEX. It will be the token that will serve the users as a medium to exchange value when using the platform, it will be tradeable with BTC and ETH. “

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

