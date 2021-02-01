Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 783,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $9.62 on Monday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $359.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 88,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 428.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 357,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 180,295 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 182,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

