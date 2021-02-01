Delphy (DPY) Trading 16% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Delphy has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a market cap of $250,461.22 and $32,809.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00065917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.12 or 0.00870090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00050984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00036732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.87 or 0.04333439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019836 BTC.

About Delphy

DPY is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.